When you look at your fund’s return, it needs context. This context is the market itself and what other funds in the same category are doing. While your fund may be in losses, this could be because markets are going through a corrective phase. If the market’s fall is worse than your funds’ fall, then it indicates that your fund has in reality managed better than the market. Again, your fund holds good if peer funds have seen worse performance than your own fund. The same holds true during rising markets.