Direct mutual fund investment platform Kuvera.in has partnered with Amazon Pay India to provide services, products and technology know-how for the latter's users. The partnership will facilitate investments in mutual funds, fixed deposits, and more over time.

“We have built the most feature rich and transformative investing platform with a history of firsts for investors. Through this arrangement with Amazon Pay India, we seek to add value to the investors journey. Our goal is to accelerate the democratisation of investing and wealth management in India," said Gaurav Rastogi, founder & CEO, Kuvera.in.

With more than 1 million users and ₹28,000 crore in assets under advice, Kuvera has maintained its pace of growth since start of 2017.

Vikas Bansal, director Amazon Pay India said, “For our most engaged customers, growing their wealth and investments is a large need, here is where, we think Kuvera can help our customers with their unique offering."

Through the association between Amazon Pay and Kuvera, Kuvera can bring best in class saving and investing products to a much wider base of users across the country, said Alokik Advani, managing partner, Fidelity International Strategic Ventures, an early investor into Kuvera.

