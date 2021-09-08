Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Mutual Funds >News >Amazon Pay India partners with mutual fund platform Kuvera

Amazon Pay India partners with mutual fund platform Kuvera

Premium
The partnership will facilitate investments in mutual funds, fixed deposits, and more for Amazon Pay users
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Livemint

  • The partnership will facilitate investments in mutual funds, fixed deposits, and more over time for Amazon users

Direct mutual fund investment platform Kuvera.in has partnered with Amazon Pay India to provide services, products and technology know-how for the latter's users. The partnership will facilitate investments in mutual funds, fixed deposits, and more over time.

Direct mutual fund investment platform Kuvera.in has partnered with Amazon Pay India to provide services, products and technology know-how for the latter's users. The partnership will facilitate investments in mutual funds, fixed deposits, and more over time.

“We have built the most feature rich and transformative investing platform with a history of firsts for investors. Through this arrangement with Amazon Pay India, we seek to add value to the investors journey. Our goal is to accelerate the democratisation of investing and wealth management in India," said Gaurav Rastogi, founder & CEO, Kuvera.in.

“We have built the most feature rich and transformative investing platform with a history of firsts for investors. Through this arrangement with Amazon Pay India, we seek to add value to the investors journey. Our goal is to accelerate the democratisation of investing and wealth management in India," said Gaurav Rastogi, founder & CEO, Kuvera.in.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

With more than 1 million users and 28,000 crore in assets under advice, Kuvera has maintained its pace of growth since start of 2017.

Vikas Bansal, director Amazon Pay India said, “For our most engaged customers, growing their wealth and investments is a large need, here is where, we think Kuvera can help our customers with their unique offering."

Through the association between Amazon Pay and Kuvera, Kuvera can bring best in class saving and investing products to a much wider base of users across the country, said Alokik Advani, managing partner, Fidelity International Strategic Ventures, an early investor into Kuvera.

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!