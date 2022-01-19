Ambit Asset Management launches ‘TenX Portfolio’ fund

Ambit Asset Management has announced the launch of ‘Ambit TenX Portfolio’, a long-term investment opportunity in the listed space to multiply wealth.

Ambit TenX Portfolio is a flexi-cap scheme that will primarily comprise 15-20 high-quality mid-and-small-cap companies with an option of picking up fast-tracked large-caps as well. The portfolio can include new-age businesses, mid and small-sized that have the potential to become the large-caps of tomorrow.

As per the asset management arm of the Ambit group, the scheme will leverage India’s GDP growth, which is expected to multiply three-times to touch the $10 trillion mark over the next decade, on the back of structural growth drivers, providing abundant opportunities to Indian businesses to expand manifold over the same period.

Ambit TenX Portfolio will look to invest in forward-looking companies that have the potential for 10 times earnings growth over the decade, including businesses that have low penetration to market, have strong leadership within the niche sector, and have strong balance sheets to expand and seize growth opportunities.

According to the asset management company, India presently is at an inflection point, and there is immense growth potential in the economy, which is driven by factors such as low-interest regime, swift formalization of businesses, strong capex pipeline, and Government reforms.

Sushant Bhansali, CEO, Ambit Asset Management, said, “As Indians are increasingly moving to financial savings, there is a strong realization to shift from traditional saving options to equity funds for higher investment returns. We Ambit’s TenX Portfolio will aim to create sustainable wealth for investors through long-term and patient capital".

Ambit’s TenX Portfolio will invest in companies that are present in an underpenetrated market with lower per capita consumption and have net debt to equity ratio below 1.0.

The portfolio selection of companies will be based on Ambit’s proprietary Good and Clean framework approach, derived under three strong pillars – clean accounting, conservative capital allocation, and good governance.

