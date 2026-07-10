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AMCs seek better benchmarks to gauge performance of specialized investment funds

Srushti Vaidya
4 min read10 Jul 2026, 12:51 PM IST
SIF assets were worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13,814 crore, or roughly 0.17% of total mutual fund assets, as of May, according to Amfi.
SIF assets were worth ₹13,814 crore, or roughly 0.17% of total mutual fund assets, as of May, according to Amfi.
Summary

An Amfi committee is waiting for more types of SIF strategies to come into the market, after which a decision on adding new benchmarks will be taken

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Specialized investment funds (SIFs), a new category of mutual funds that follow long-short strategies, can’t find enough benchmark indices against which the performance of their schemes can be evaluated.

Specialized investment funds (SIFs), a new category of mutual funds that follow long-short strategies, can’t find enough benchmark indices against which the performance of their schemes can be evaluated.

There are limited options of benchmark indices for SIFs and the ones available may not always be the best fit to compare the performance and risk-appetite of their strategies, fund managers told Mint.

There are limited options of benchmark indices for SIFs and the ones available may not always be the best fit to compare the performance and risk-appetite of their strategies, fund managers told Mint.

SIFs cater to investors with a minimum investment of 10 lakh and a higher risk appetite. They were introduced in India in April last year to bridge the gap between regular mutual funds and portfolio management services meant for high-net-worth individuals.

Their strategies involve taking long positions in undervalued securities and short positions in overvalued assets. This allows fund managers to benefit from the market’s growth while moderating risk.

Also Read | AIFs push Sebi to raise leverage cap as SIFs gain tax edge

To solve the benchmarking issue, a committee within the Association of Mutual Funds of India (Amfi) has started initial work on whether new benchmarks can be added for SIFs, an official with direct knowledge of the matter said. The committee is waiting for more types of SIF strategies to come into the market, after which a decision on adding new benchmarks will be taken, the official added.

Mutual funds and SIFs use benchmark indices to assess whether their performance has been better or worse than the broader market. The Securities and Exchange Board of India has prescribed a list of benchmark indices that can be used for SIF categories such as equity, debt and hybrid. The list includes the Nifty 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index and the Crisil Hybrid 85+15 Conservative Index.

In the absence of an appropriate benchmark, the true performance of a scheme may not be reflected, experts said. A straitjacket strategy for different funds, even within a category, may not work because asset allocation ranges can be very wide, a senior asset management company official said.

Measuring risk

In a hybrid strategy, equity exposure could range from 25% to 75%. One fund could be at 20% and another at 75%, yet both may end up using the same benchmark, the official added. In this case, the fund with greater equity exposure will most likely outperform its benchmark while the fund with a lower equity exposure may not.

Gaurik Shah, senior vice president - equity investments at Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, said the benchmarks currently used are decided on the basis of cash deployment rather than how much risk is taken. If a hybrid fund has 100 and invests 75 in shares, it could be assigned a benchmark with 50% equity and 50% debt because more money is invested in equities.

However, Shah said this is not the true picture. The fund could use derivatives to reduce risk so its actual exposure to the equity market is much lower.

Also Read | Why hybrid SIFs are attracting investors

Shah said benchmarks should instead be based on the fund's delta, which measures how much the portfolio moves when the market moves. If a fund has a delta of 1, it will rise 1% when the market moves 1%. If its delta is 0.25, meaning lower risk, it will move only 0.25% for a 1% move in the market.

Sirshendu Basu, head of product management and strategy at Bandhan AMC, said the regulator has a set of fixed benchmarks to maintain standardization and make comparisons easier for investors.

Basu added that while a tier-1 benchmark is mandatory for regulatory purposes, fund houses can also use a tier-2 benchmark to help investors gauge a fund’s specific investment style, strategy and for better manager evaluation.

Sub-categories

Some experts suggested creating sub-categories so that each of them gets a different benchmark and correct comparisons can be made. Laukik Bagwe, chief investment officer SIF at ITI Mutual Fund, said that even for a category like hybrid with an arbitrage sub-category, there are multiple approaches, making like-for-like comparisons difficult.

“The regulator could consider creating sub-categories, so investors can compare funds with similar strategies,” said Bagwe.

SIF schemes as well as benchmarks are still evolving and as the segment matures, regulators may standardize investment approaches and potentially improve benchmarking, said Anup Bhaiya, founder at Money Honey Financial Services.

Also Read | SIF vs mutual funds vs PMS: Which investment option is right for you?

“In that case, investors should focus on the investment framework, not just if the fund has outperformed the benchmark. They should look at what level of equity risk the fund takes and whether that framework matches their investment objective,” said Bhaiya.

SIF assets were worth 13,814 crore, or roughly 0.17% of total mutual fund assets, as of May, according to Amfi. About 72% of the assets are under hybrid strategies while the rest are in the equity category.

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Topics

Meet the Author

Srushti Vaidya

Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage rangeRead more

from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.

Read Less
Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Mutual Funds news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMutual FundsNewsAMCs seek better benchmarks to gauge performance of specialized investment funds

AMCs seek better benchmarks to gauge performance of specialized investment funds

Srushti Vaidya
4 min read10 Jul 2026, 12:51 PM IST
SIF assets were worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13,814 crore, or roughly 0.17% of total mutual fund assets, as of May, according to Amfi.
SIF assets were worth ₹13,814 crore, or roughly 0.17% of total mutual fund assets, as of May, according to Amfi.
Summary

An Amfi committee is waiting for more types of SIF strategies to come into the market, after which a decision on adding new benchmarks will be taken

Gift this article

Specialized investment funds (SIFs), a new category of mutual funds that follow long-short strategies, can’t find enough benchmark indices against which the performance of their schemes can be evaluated.

Specialized investment funds (SIFs), a new category of mutual funds that follow long-short strategies, can’t find enough benchmark indices against which the performance of their schemes can be evaluated.

There are limited options of benchmark indices for SIFs and the ones available may not always be the best fit to compare the performance and risk-appetite of their strategies, fund managers told Mint.

There are limited options of benchmark indices for SIFs and the ones available may not always be the best fit to compare the performance and risk-appetite of their strategies, fund managers told Mint.

SIFs cater to investors with a minimum investment of 10 lakh and a higher risk appetite. They were introduced in India in April last year to bridge the gap between regular mutual funds and portfolio management services meant for high-net-worth individuals.

Their strategies involve taking long positions in undervalued securities and short positions in overvalued assets. This allows fund managers to benefit from the market’s growth while moderating risk.

Also Read | AIFs push Sebi to raise leverage cap as SIFs gain tax edge

To solve the benchmarking issue, a committee within the Association of Mutual Funds of India (Amfi) has started initial work on whether new benchmarks can be added for SIFs, an official with direct knowledge of the matter said. The committee is waiting for more types of SIF strategies to come into the market, after which a decision on adding new benchmarks will be taken, the official added.

Mutual funds and SIFs use benchmark indices to assess whether their performance has been better or worse than the broader market. The Securities and Exchange Board of India has prescribed a list of benchmark indices that can be used for SIF categories such as equity, debt and hybrid. The list includes the Nifty 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index and the Crisil Hybrid 85+15 Conservative Index.

In the absence of an appropriate benchmark, the true performance of a scheme may not be reflected, experts said. A straitjacket strategy for different funds, even within a category, may not work because asset allocation ranges can be very wide, a senior asset management company official said.

Measuring risk

In a hybrid strategy, equity exposure could range from 25% to 75%. One fund could be at 20% and another at 75%, yet both may end up using the same benchmark, the official added. In this case, the fund with greater equity exposure will most likely outperform its benchmark while the fund with a lower equity exposure may not.

Gaurik Shah, senior vice president - equity investments at Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, said the benchmarks currently used are decided on the basis of cash deployment rather than how much risk is taken. If a hybrid fund has 100 and invests 75 in shares, it could be assigned a benchmark with 50% equity and 50% debt because more money is invested in equities.

However, Shah said this is not the true picture. The fund could use derivatives to reduce risk so its actual exposure to the equity market is much lower.

Also Read | Why hybrid SIFs are attracting investors

Shah said benchmarks should instead be based on the fund's delta, which measures how much the portfolio moves when the market moves. If a fund has a delta of 1, it will rise 1% when the market moves 1%. If its delta is 0.25, meaning lower risk, it will move only 0.25% for a 1% move in the market.

Sirshendu Basu, head of product management and strategy at Bandhan AMC, said the regulator has a set of fixed benchmarks to maintain standardization and make comparisons easier for investors.

Basu added that while a tier-1 benchmark is mandatory for regulatory purposes, fund houses can also use a tier-2 benchmark to help investors gauge a fund’s specific investment style, strategy and for better manager evaluation.

Sub-categories

Some experts suggested creating sub-categories so that each of them gets a different benchmark and correct comparisons can be made. Laukik Bagwe, chief investment officer SIF at ITI Mutual Fund, said that even for a category like hybrid with an arbitrage sub-category, there are multiple approaches, making like-for-like comparisons difficult.

“The regulator could consider creating sub-categories, so investors can compare funds with similar strategies,” said Bagwe.

SIF schemes as well as benchmarks are still evolving and as the segment matures, regulators may standardize investment approaches and potentially improve benchmarking, said Anup Bhaiya, founder at Money Honey Financial Services.

Also Read | SIF vs mutual funds vs PMS: Which investment option is right for you?

“In that case, investors should focus on the investment framework, not just if the fund has outperformed the benchmark. They should look at what level of equity risk the fund takes and whether that framework matches their investment objective,” said Bhaiya.

SIF assets were worth 13,814 crore, or roughly 0.17% of total mutual fund assets, as of May, according to Amfi. About 72% of the assets are under hybrid strategies while the rest are in the equity category.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Srushti Vaidya

Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage rangeRead more

from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.

Read Less
Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Mutual Funds news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMutual FundsNewsAMCs seek better benchmarks to gauge performance of specialized investment funds
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