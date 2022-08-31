AMCs sit on record cash pile ready for deployment2 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 01:02 AM IST
The popularity of MF equity investing via SIP route has acted as a counterweight to FII activity and brought some stability to markets
MUMBAI : Asset management companies (AMCs) are sitting on the biggest pile of cash in the past five years, indicating that the cash hoard could be deployed to counter a potential selloff by foreign portfolio investors, market experts said.