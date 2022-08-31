AMCs sit on record cash pile ready for deployment

The popularity of mutual funds’ equity investing through the SIP route and by HNI investors has acted as an effective counterweight to FII activity and brought some stability to the market. Between October and June, when foreign investors sold shares worth ₹2.3 trillion, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) absorbed their sales by buying shares worth ₹3 trillion, effectively cushioning the market fall. During the period, cash levels of AMCs slipped below the five-year average in many a month (see table).

