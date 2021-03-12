The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Friday came out in support of the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s ( Sebi) circular on capping exposure to perpetual bonds after the finance ministry asked the markets regulator to withdraw the rule.

Perpetual bonds or additional tier-I bonds are issued without any maturity date but are usually issued with a call option and qualify for tier-I capital. Banks have been majority issuers of perpetual bonds.

The Sebi, through a circular on Wednesday, had capped mutual funds' (MF) investment in bonds with special features to 10% of scheme assets and 5% for a single issuer. This included additional tier-1 (AT1) bonds as well as tier-II bonds issued by banks under Basel-III norms.

There were apprehensions that the rule might force down the value of such bonds and lower the net asset values (NAVs) of the mutual funds holding them.

Following the apprehensions, the Department of Financial Services (DFS), under the finance ministry, purportedly sent a memorandum to the chairman of the Sebi asking the regulator to withdraw a rule treating AT1 bonds (perpetual) as having 100-year maturity.

Amfi said: “We fully support the need and spirit of the circular in capping exposure to perpetual bonds. Most of the mutual fund schemes are well below the cap specified in the circular. In a few of the schemes where perpetual bond exposure is higher than the Sebi prescribed cap, grandfathering is kindly permitted by Sebi to ensure that there is no unnecessary market disruption."

According to Amfi, the markets regulator had engaged with the mutual fund industry group on the treatment of perpetual bonds and the treatment of perpetual bonds was discussed in the Mutual Fund Advisory Committee (MFAC).

Meanwhile, Amfi recognized that the risk profile of such instruments was higher than the regular bonds. “Amfi recognizes that mispricing of risk is not in the best interest of its investors and is therefore committed to working with Sebi to ensure fair valuation of its investments. While in the short-term prices can be influenced by many factors, in the long-term fundamentals will prevail. Past experience does suggest that Investors have benefitted from ignoring short-term volatility," the industry group added.

Amfi also supported the Sebi’s objective of fair valuation. “Market determined price is the best price to arrive at a valuation, which is fair to investors who are subscribing, redeeming or staying invested in a mutual fund scheme," Amfi said.

