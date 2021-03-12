Amfi backs Sebi’s circular on capping exposure to perpetual bonds

Meanwhile, Amfi recognized that the risk profile of such instruments was higher than the regular bonds. “Amfi recognizes that mispricing of risk is not in the best interest of its investors and is therefore committed to working with Sebi to ensure fair valuation of its investments. While in the short-term prices can be influenced by many factors, in the long-term fundamentals will prevail. Past experience does suggest that Investors have benefitted from ignoring short-term volatility," the industry group added.