AMFI defends Sebi cap on investment in unlisted bonds

Mumbai: A day after Franklin Templeton global president's statement on regulatory reasons behind shutting down of 6 debt schemes became public, Association of Mutual Fund in India (AMFI) defended Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) risk management measures.

In a press statement AMFI said that Sebi's cap of 10% for investment in unlisted Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs) and Commercial Papers (CPs) ensured that these steps ensured access to relevant information and improve secondary market liquidity.

In its second quarter earnings call on 1 May, Franklin Templeton's global president Jennifer M Johnson had said that that apart from illiquidity and redemption pressures due to Covid-19, a Sebi rule, which prevents funds from investing more than 10% of their assets in unlisted bonds, also led to shutting of the six schemes.

Franklin Templeton in India had shut down its six yield oriented credit managed schemes on 23 April.

The transcript of the call became public on 6 May.

"In India, anything below AAA-rated is considered non-investment grade. And the high-yield market is still very immature there. So we've had a large fund, it's actually six funds, that were invested with a lot of this kind of private debt. And in October 2019, unfortunately, Sebi came out with new guidelines saying that any investments in unlisted instruments should be less than 10%. You can't have more than 10% in a fund, and you can't trade them. So that orphaned about one-third of our funds there."

“It really was about selling those assets at a fire sale, and there were very few buyers because this regulation was not permitting trading," she added.

AMFI in the press statement on Thursday defended the regulatory cap by saying globally it has been observed that listing (bonds) on exchanges create better dissemination of information resulting in finer price discovery and improve liquidity in secondary markets.

‘’All these steps were taken to ensure that every market participant had access to relevant information which will enable fair price discovery and improve secondary market liquidity," said N.S. Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI.

‘’Measures taken by Sebi over the years including one in Oct 19 have deepened the Debt markets,’’ he added.

AMFI also clarified that despite unprecedented redemption pressures mutual funds have carried out business as usual. And all mutual funds except one has been able to manage day to day redemptions through orderly liquidation of portfolios due to acceptability of underlying securities in secondary market and measures taken by Sebi to deepen debt market.

So far mutual funds have resorted to borrowing about ₹4,500 crore from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) special liquidity window, sold perpetual bonds at high yields to meet the redemption pressures.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated