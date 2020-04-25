MUMBAI : The Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) has rushed to assuage investors’ concerns and stem any cascading redemption pressure on debt funds of other mutual fund houses following Franklin Templeton India’s decision to shut down six debt schemes.

Action is limited to only these six funds, Amfi said in a press release on Friday.

“Liquidity, maturity profile and credit quality for other debt funds is appropriate for day-to-day operations to continue uninterruptedly," it said.

The Franklin Templeton funds had to borrow from banks in the face of mounting redemption demands. (Photo: Bloomberg)

There is also a legal catch to Franklin Templeton’s decision to wind up these schemes. A winding up requires four levels of approvals—from trustees, 50% of unit holders, from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), and refunding investors, according to Sebi regulations. So far, the asset manager has only taken the approval of trustees. “It looks like an exercise to be completed in the coming years. Most approvals are pending," said a senior lawyer, who did not want to be named.

Franklin Templeton’s decision to shut down the schemes can be traced to its recent predilection for taking credit risks and chasing yields, particularly in schemes where the fund was ideally not supposed to take credit risks. The worsening economic situation has further soured the credit risk in the fund’s books, leading to huge redemption pressure, forcing the fund to shut down the debt schemes.

Debt funds, which take aggressive credit calls, need an improving credit environment to generate and deliver stable returns. However, the markets have been facing an extremely high level of redemption pressure because of illiquidity in wake of the impact of covid-19.

To meet redemption pressures, debt mutual funds had to either sell some of their holdings or borrow from the market. Even the Franklin Templeton funds had to borrow from banks in the face of mounting redemption demands.

“So far, in the past couple of months, these funds have raised ₹29,500 crore. Out of this, ₹21,000 crore were raised through selling paper, which was ‘AA’ and below rated paper. We had a committed borrowing line of ₹5,000 crore from banks, which we had to rely on heavily," Sanjay Sapre, president, Franklin Templeton India said in a call with reporters on Thursday.

The worsening credit environment in April led to these Franklin funds facing ₹7,000 crore of redemption pressures during the previous week. This led to concerns that savvy investors could get out quickly and other investors could be left holding the bad papers.

Typically savvy investors are able to gauge the credit risk in a scheme simply by looking at the publicly disclosed portfolio. However, retail and not-so-savvy investors were incapable of gauging the complex risks in this case as Templeton had mined the regulatory grey zones by mixing high risk debt paper in what was nominally sold as low risk schemes, such as ultra-short duration, low duration and short duration.

“Credit funds may be a small part of the overall debt AUM but they are a much higher portion of retail and HNI investor portfolios. This is because due to the higher running yields, credit funds have been positioned as better alternatives to fixed deposits," said Prateek Pant, co-founder and head of products and solutions, Sanctum Wealth Management.

‘The (Franklin Templeton) funds have been transparent in letting investors know of the credit risk," said Dhirendra Kumar, founder and chief executive, Value Research. “The credit risk associated with these funds was known to investors. In fact, these schemes suffered from the number of side pockets they had to create since the beginning of the year, which also led to confidence erosion," said Kumar.

Three schemes out of the six have three side pockets each for accommodating Vodafone Idea and Yes Bank papers.

