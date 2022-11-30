This multibagger midcap stock may turn largecap in AMFI review1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 12:35 PM IST
- Ambit sees Page Industries to likely upgrade to the largecap category in AMFI semi-annual review
Brokerage and research firm Ambit sees midcap stock Page Industries to likely upgrade to the largecap category in the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) semi-annual review, in which, the brokerage expects six new large-cap stocks (upgrades), 13 new mid-cap stocks (6 upgrades, 6 downgrades, 1 new listing), and 7 new small-cap stocks.