This multibagger midcap stock may turn largecap in AMFI review

The multibagger stock has rallied more than 17200% in 15 years since its listing in March 2007 when it was trading around ₹270 per share level to currently hovering above ₹47,000 level. Page Industries shares are up about 15% in 2022 (YTD) so far. The stock recently hit its all-time high of ₹54,262 per share in October this year.