AMFI releases list of prohibited names for mutual fund distributors

The list of prohibited names is not exhaustive, the AMFI circular specified. It also added that MFDs have to mention the term ‘AMFI Registered Mutual Funds Distributor’ on their website, signboards, business cards and other printed and electronic materials in font size 12. MFDs who are corporates and have any of the prohibited words in their name, must apply to the Registrar of Companies (RoC) for a change by 31st October. The same timeline is applicable for non-corporate MFDs, the AMFI circular said.