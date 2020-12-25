Amfi submits 10-point budget wish list

AMFI, making a case for CPSE investment of surplus funds in Mutual Funds, in its pre-budget proposals to Finance Ministry, has asked to revise the current Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) guidelines, and permit the Maharatna, Navratna and Miniratna CPSEs to invest their surplus fund in any SEBI registered Mutual Fund, irrespective of whether it is a public sector mutual fund or a private sector mutual fund; and enhance the current limit of 30% of available surplus funds for investments in mutual funds by CPSEs to 50% of available surplus funds.