Angel Broking now allows UPI AutoPay for mutual funds

“Angel Broking’s UPI AutoPay feature comes with several checks that need to be in place while following all regulatory guidelines. Primarily, the e-Mandate has third-party payment validation and simplified the authentication process. For example, any e-Mandate can only be issued for the investor’s bank account. So, if a person generates an e-Mandate for someone else’s account, even if it gets approved, our system automatically nullifies the same. Such features provide an added layer of security to all of our investors." says Prabhakar Tiwari, CMO, Angel Broking.