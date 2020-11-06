Angel Broking to allow UPI AutoPay facility for mutual fund

The functionality of UPI AutoPay has been launched by NPCI for recurring payments. Any UPI-enabled application would also have a mandate section, through which customers can create, approve, modify, pause as well as revoke auto debit mandate. The mandate section will allow customers to view their past mandates for their reference and records. The pattern for auto debit mandate has been created keeping in mind customers’ spends on recurring payments. The mandates can be set for one-time, daily, weekly, fortnightly, monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half yearly and yearly.