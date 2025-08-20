Angel One AMC launches Gold ETF, FOF with low entry options for retail investors

Angel One Asset Management Company Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Angel One Limited, today announced the launch of the Angel One Gold ETF and Angel One Gold ETF FOF. The company stated that the New Fund Offers (NFOs) for the ETF will be open for subscription from August 20, 2025, to September 2, 2025, while the FOF will remain open until September 3, 2025.

"Both schemes are designed to track the performance of domestic gold prices, offering investors price transparency and ease of investing. The ETF will allow investments starting at ₹1,000 during the NFO and later through NSE on an ongoing basis, once listed. The FOF will provide exposure to gold even without a demat account, with SIPs starting as low as ₹250," the company said.

According to the company, these offerings provide a convenient and flexible route to participate in gold as an asset class, helping diversify portfolios with long-term wealth creation potential.

Commenting on the launch, Hemen Bhatia, Executive Director & CEO of Angel One AMC, said gold has consistently proven its role as a store of value and a hedge in volatile markets. He added that with central banks steadily increasing their gold reserves and with gold’s historical resilience against inflation, these products offer investors an effective tool for portfolio diversification."

“Strong inflows and record-high AUM in gold ETFs underscore the growing investor interest, while its low correlation with other assets may further improve risk-adjusted returns,” Bhatia noted.

Gold ETFs are gaining traction India’s gold ETF market is witnessing remarkable expansion. According to AMFI data, the AUM of Gold ETFs surged to ₹67,634 crore in July 2025, up from ₹34,455 crore in July 2024, reflecting an annual growth of nearly 96%. The Angel One Gold ETF and Angel One Gold ETF FOF aim to ride this momentum, further driving investments in gold funds.