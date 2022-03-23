Anil Shah and Satyabrata Mohanty to co-head equity at Aditya Birla Sun Life MF

Mohanty is a CA (Chartered Accountant) and a CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst). He has been part of the Birla group for the last 17 years and has over 12 years of experience in Finance and Research. Mohanty has been currently managing Aditya Birla SL Equity Advantage Fund, Aditya Birla SL Equity Hybrid '95 Fund, Aditya Birla SL ESG Fund and Aditya Birla SL Regular Savings Fund with an aggregate AUM of ₹16, 897 crore, as per ACE MF. Prior to joining BSLAMC, he has worked with Aditya Birla Management Corporation Ltd.