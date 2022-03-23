Anil Shah and Satyabrata Mohanty to co-head equity at Aditya Birla Sun Life MF

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Shah has over 24 years of experience in equity research and investments. He is currently managing Aditya Birla SL Flexi Cap Fund, Aditya Birla SL Manufacturing Equity Fund, Aditya Birla SL Midcap Fund and Aditya Birla SL Special Opportunities Fund with an aggregate AUM (assets under management) of ₹19,751 crore, as per ACE MF. Prior to joining Aditya Birla Mutual Fund, he worked with RBS Equities (India) Ltd. (formerly known as ABN AMRO Asia Equities (India) Ltd.) for around 15 years.
Mohanty is a CA (Chartered Accountant) and a CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst). He has been part of the Birla group for the last 17 years and has over 12 years of experience in Finance and Research. Mohanty has been currently managing Aditya Birla SL Equity Advantage Fund, Aditya Birla SL Equity Hybrid '95 Fund, Aditya Birla SL ESG Fund and Aditya Birla SL Regular Savings Fund with an aggregate AUM of ₹16, 897 crore, as per ACE MF. Prior to joining BSLAMC, he has worked with Aditya Birla Management Corporation Ltd.
Further, on the debt side, senior fund managers - Kaustubh Gupta and Sunaina da Cunha - will continue to co-head fixed income funds.