Anil Shah and Satyabrata Mohanty to co-head equity at Aditya Birla Sun Life MF

Anil Shah and Satyabrata Mohanty to co-head equity at Aditya Birla Sun Life MF

“Both bring with them decades of experience managing some of our key funds,” said A Balasubramanian, the chief executive officer of the asset management company.
1 min read . 01:16 PM IST Livemint

  • Shah has over 24 years of experience in equity research and investments, while Mohanty is a CA (Chartered Accountant) and a CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst)

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund named Anil Shah, senior fund manager and Satyabrata Mohanty, head - mixed assets as co-head equity.

“Both bring with them decades of experience managing some of our key funds," said A Balasubramanian, the chief executive officer of the asset management company.

Shah has over 24 years of experience in equity research and investments. He is currently managing Aditya Birla SL Flexi Cap Fund, Aditya Birla SL Manufacturing Equity Fund, Aditya Birla SL Midcap Fund and Aditya Birla SL Special Opportunities Fund with an aggregate AUM (assets under management) of 19,751 crore, as per ACE MF. Prior to joining Aditya Birla Mutual Fund, he worked with RBS Equities (India) Ltd. (formerly known as ABN AMRO Asia Equities (India) Ltd.) for around 15 years.

Mohanty is a CA (Chartered Accountant) and a CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst). He has been part of the Birla group for the last 17 years and has over 12 years of experience in Finance and Research. Mohanty has been currently managing Aditya Birla SL Equity Advantage Fund, Aditya Birla SL Equity Hybrid '95 Fund, Aditya Birla SL ESG Fund and Aditya Birla SL Regular Savings Fund with an aggregate AUM of 16, 897 crore, as per ACE MF. Prior to joining BSLAMC, he has worked with Aditya Birla Management Corporation Ltd.

Further, on the debt side, senior fund managers - Kaustubh Gupta and Sunaina da Cunha - will continue to co-head fixed income funds.

Both the equity and debt teams will be reporting to Mahesh Patil, the chief investment officer who has over 20 years of experience in fund management, equity research and corporate finance.

