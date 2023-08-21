AP Moller-Maersk to expand India distribution network with more than 500 EVs1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 03:52 PM IST
The electric vehicles will be deployed across 26 cities covering first, middle and last-mile distribution for one of the top e-commerce platforms
New Delhi: Denmark-based logistic firm A P Moller-Maersk on Monday said it is expanding its fleet of electric vehicles to over 500 for deployment across 26 cities covering first, middle and last-mile distribution for one of the top e-commerce platforms in India.
