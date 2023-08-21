AP Moller-Maersk to expand India distribution network with more than 500 EVs

New Delhi: Denmark-based logistic firm A P Moller-Maersk on Monday said it is expanding its fleet of electric vehicles to over 500 for deployment across 26 cities covering first, middle and last-mile distribution for one of the top e-commerce platforms in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The expansion ties with Maersk’s ambition to become net zero across businesses and provide customers with 100% green solutions by 2040, it said.

Maersk is also investing in creating a charging network for its fleet of electric vehicles, including the option to harness solar energy at its own facilities for warehouses across the country.

Maersk has partnered with a large e-commerce platform in India to support its distribution requirements with a dedicated fleet of electric vehicles in the capacity of 550 to 700 Kgs with a driving range of over 120 kms. Over 200 electric vehicles have been deployed for the e-commerce platform across 15 cities, and another 300 EVs will be deployed in two months in 11 more cities for the e-commerce platform, the company said without disclosing the name of the e-commerce platform.

“There is a strong need to decarbonise logistics at every stage to achieve the net zero goal. It is important not only for Maersk to achieve these sustainability goals but for the customers too, who are demanding environmentally friendly solutions that would decarbonise their supply chains," it added.

In September 2022, Maersk unveiled its three-wheeler and four-wheeler electric vehicles in Mumbai and soon rolled them out for its first customer in the National Capital Region Delhi.

Since then, the awareness around electric vehicles that can support distribution logistics in India has risen, and with that has come an unprecedented demand from several customers, Maersk said.

“India is a large market with a constantly growing demand for distribution logistics. E-commerce has particularly seen unprecedented growth in India over the last few years and has tremendous potential to keep growing in the coming years," said Vikash Agarwal, Managing Director, Maersk South Asia.

"With growing e-commerce came the growing demand, especially for middle and last-mile distribution. But it is not limited to just any distribution means – our customers are keen on decarbonising supply chains rapidly, and we are stepping in to support them with our fleet of EVs in India," he added.