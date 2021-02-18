Are Motilal Oswal’s multi-asset passive FoFs good fit for you?

“In the recent rally in India, the market grew by 80-85%, but many fund managers have not performed to that level. So if one can participate in the rally in a low-cost manner, it will be one of the best ways. Also, on the large-cap side, 80% of funds have underperformed the benchmark. That is again giving a lot of confidence that any strategy which is a passive-oriented theme should do well for long-term investors," said Birani.