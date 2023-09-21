Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Mutual Funds / News/  Are Mutual Funds (MFs) competing against bank deposits?

Are Mutual Funds (MFs) competing against bank deposits?

1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 12:27 PM IST Sangeeta Ojha

A report by the Bank of Baroda (BoB) highlights the shift in investor preference towards mutual funds, with a y-o-y growth of 18.6% compared to 12.3% for bank deposits

MF vs bank deposits: The report by BoB said that the share of mutual funds is now close to 20% against 13% before the pandemic set in.

Bank deposits are likely to face competition from Indian mutual funds as households are willing to take more risk, according to a report by Bank of Baroda (BoB).

“Mutual funds have an inherent advantage when it comes to investing as they offer a variety of products depending on the preferences of the investors. Bank deposits have the advantage of being safe and offer conservative but assured returns," BoB said in a report titled -'How serious a threat are mutual funds to bank deposits?'

In the period of the pandemic when interest rates were lowered significantly by the RBI which caused deposit rates to come down, investors – both retail and corporates, put more funds in the mutual funds' schemes.

The report found that for August 2023, y-o-y growth for bank deposits was 12.3% (excluding HDFC merger) while that for mutual funds was 18.6%.

Quoting RBI, and AMFI data, the report said that the share of mutual funds is now close to 20% against 13% before the pandemic set in.

“Clearly, there has been a shift in the investor preference to mutual funds and the returns can be considered to be the foremost consideration," the report mentioned.

Quoting RBI’s data, the report said taking 2019-20 as the base year after which there was a sea change in the financial landscape with rates being kept at an all-time low, there was a sharp increase in growth in AUM of mutual funds in the next three years. There was a CAGR of 24.8% from 20.26 lakh crore to 39.42 lakh crore in this period. In the case of bank deposits growth was just 10% from 135.67 crore in FY20 to 180.44 lakh crore in FY23.

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) said that investors poured in a record 15,813 crore in August 2023 through the systematic investment plans (SIPs) route offered by mutual fund players. The MF industry's overall AUM grew to 46.93 lakh crore in August, as against 46.37 lakh crore in July.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sangeeta Ojha

A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, banking and real estate.
Catch all the Mutual Fund news and updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 21 Sep 2023, 12:27 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.