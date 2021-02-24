Photo: Mint

Are surging bond yields a threat to economic revival?

3 min read . 24 Feb 2021

Shreejay Sinha

Govt bond yields, which serve as benchmarks for pricing debt securities, have been rising lately. Yield on India’s 10-year benchmark paper rose to a near six-month high, German Bund to an eight-month peak, and US Treasury to a near one-year top. Mint explains.