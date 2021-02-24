Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Mutual Funds >News >Are surging bond yields a threat to economic revival?
Photo: Mint

Are surging bond yields a threat to economic revival?

3 min read . 24 Feb 2021 Shreejay Sinha

Govt bond yields, which serve as benchmarks for pricing debt securities, have been rising lately. Yield on India’s 10-year benchmark paper rose to a near six-month high, German Bund to an eight-month peak, and US Treasury to a near one-year top. Mint explains.

Government bond yields, which serve as benchmarks for pricing debt securities, have been rising lately. Yield on India’s 10-year benchmark paper rose to a near six-month high, German Bund to an eight-month peak, and US Treasury to a near one-year top. Mint explains.

Why are bond yields rising across the globe?

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.