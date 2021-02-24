This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Are surging bond yields a threat to economic revival?
3 min read.24 Feb 2021Shreejay Sinha
Govt bond yields, which serve as benchmarks for pricing debt securities, have been rising lately. Yield on India’s 10-year benchmark paper rose to a near six-month high, German Bund to an eight-month peak, and US Treasury to a near one-year top. Mint explains.
