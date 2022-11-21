“While investors still need to be cautious while investing in duration funds as absolute levels on dated papers still far lower than historical average, medium term papers (three to five years) offers good investment opportunity. Investors may start allocating their long term debt allocation into short term/medium term debt funds," recommended ICICI Securities, adding that “with stock markets recovering almost all their losses and trading back to around all-time highs, it is better to adopt a buy on dips allocation strategy instead of lumpsum at current levels."