As more Indians invest abroad, MFs to line up international funds

Around six mutual fund houses are seeking Sebi’s permission to offer nine international schemes. The fund houses include Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, HSBC Mutual Fund and BNP Paribas Mutual Fund.
The number of Indians investing abroad is on the rise. To benefit from the trend, mutual fund houses plan to launch schemes that enable domestic investors to invest abroad.
There are a variety of funds that would be on offer allowing investors to take exposure to FANG+ index – highly-traded growth stocks of technology and tech-enabled companies, European companies, Asia Pacific REITs, businesses that would benefit from the growing imbalance between water supply and demand, and companies that could benefit from the transition to a low carbon economy.
Investing abroad had its benefits. It makes sense to invest in stocks of a country where you may be looking at emigrating or sending your child for further studies. Such investments will cover you from currency fluctuations.
It also offers diversification. For example, there could be periods when Indian stock markets may not do well. But the US market may offer good returns. Such diversification, however, is suited for large portfolios.
Most advisors also suggest that investors should stick to developed market like the US for geographic diversification unless the investor had an advisor to guide them.
If you have just started and your portfolio is small, you must stick to Indian equities. If you want a flavour of international equities, you can look at funds like Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund that invest some portion in the international stocks.