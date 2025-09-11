August AMFI Data: Midcap and Smallcap funds outshine largecaps funds

Equity mutual fund flows in August highlighted an interesting divergence in investor preference, with mid- and small-cap funds continuing to attract robust inflows while large-cap funds lagged behind. According to AMFI data, equity mutual funds recorded net inflows of ₹33,417 crore in August, marking the 54th consecutive month of positive flows. However, collections were 21.7 percent lower compared to July’s record inflows of ₹42,672 crore, reflecting some moderation in overall participation.

SIP contributions remained resilient at ₹28,265 crore, nearly unchanged from ₹28,464 crore in July, underscoring steady investor commitment to systematic investing. Meanwhile, the mutual fund industry’s total net assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹75.18 lakh crore at the end of August, slightly lower than ₹75.36 lakh crore in July, though still higher than June and May levels.

Midcaps and Smallcaps Outshine Largecaps Within equity categories, flexi-cap funds led the pack with inflows of ₹7,679 crore, marginally surpassing July’s record of ₹7,654 crore. Mid-cap and small-cap funds also continued to see strong traction, garnering ₹5,331 crore and ₹4,993 crore, respectively.

Large-cap funds, on the other hand, attracted ₹2,835 crore—higher than July’s ₹2,125 crore but still far behind the mid- and small-cap categories. This sustained preference for broader market segments is being seen as a sign of risk appetite among retail investors, who have been chasing higher returns in the mid- and small-cap space.

Despite better figures, inflows in smallcap funds declined 23 percent in August from ₹6,484.43 crore in July. While midcap funds rose 3 percent MoM from ₹5,182.49 crore in the last month. Largecap funds also saw a 33 percent rise from ₹2,125.09 crore.

Venkat N Chalasani, Chief Executive of AMFI, said, “Categories such as flexi-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap funds continued to see strong participation, with mid-cap funds registering their highest-ever monthly inflows. These steady flows across equity, hybrid, passive funds and SIPs underscore the continued confidence of investors in mutual funds as a long-term wealth creation avenue.”

Valuation Risks Rising in Midcaps and Smallcaps Despite the inflows, some experts are sounding a note of caution. Vikas Gupta, CEO & Chief Investment Strategist at OmniScience Capital, highlighted that the total AUM in large-cap funds is now lower than in mid-cap funds and only slightly higher than in small-cap funds—an unusual trend given that large-cap stocks typically represent about 70 percent of the overall market capitalization.

“This makes it clear that there is overallocation by retail into the midcap and smallcap categories,” Gupta said. “Nifty Midcap 50 is at a PE of 37, Nifty Midcap Select is at a PE of 47 and Nifty Smallcap 250 is at PE of 33. Compare this to Nifty 50, which is at PE of 22. The AUM data as well as the PE data clearly shows that there is overallocation to the midcaps and smallcaps and underallocation to largecaps. Investors would do well to reconsider their allocation, but it looks unlikely until the large-cap index significantly outperforms the mid- and small-cap indexes, prompting the FOMO and trend-chasing behaviour of retail investors.”

What Investors Should Watch Market watchers believe that while mid- and small-cap segments continue to offer growth opportunities, stretched valuations may limit future upside and heighten volatility. Large-cap funds, despite their relatively muted inflows, could present a more stable avenue for investors looking for balanced exposure amid uncertain macroeconomic conditions.