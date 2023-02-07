AUM of Edelweiss MF jumps 11-fold crosses Rs. 1 lakh Cr milestone in Feb
As of February 1, 2023, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, one of the leading mutual fund firms in India, said that its assets under management (AUM) have crossed INR 1 lakh crore. The company's AUM has expanded 11-fold during the past five years, and its clientele has significantly expanded too. As of January 31, 2023, there were over 11 lakh active folios and more than 22,000 crores in equity AUM. Over the previous five years, equity AUM has grown by a multiplier of 13 times. The company's industry rating increased from 27th in 2017 to 13th in 2022, reaffirming its status as the Indian Mutual Fund house with the fastest growth rate throughout that period.
