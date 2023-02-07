As of February 1, 2023, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, one of the leading mutual fund firms in India, said that its assets under management (AUM) have crossed INR 1 lakh crore. The company's AUM has expanded 11-fold during the past five years, and its clientele has significantly expanded too. As of January 31, 2023, there were over 11 lakh active folios and more than 22,000 crores in equity AUM. Over the previous five years, equity AUM has grown by a multiplier of 13 times. The company's industry rating increased from 27th in 2017 to 13th in 2022, reaffirming its status as the Indian Mutual Fund house with the fastest growth rate throughout that period.

Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss AMC said, “This is a significant milestone for us. The journey from around Rs. 100 crores in FY14 to ₹1,000,000 in FY23 is one of persistence, innovation, and belief. We are relentlessly focused on solving investor problems and will remain at the forefront of product innovation across all categories. We are proud to be the fund house of choice for over a million investors and will continue to work hard to delight them. We recognise that sustainable growth is built on solid foundations and a commitment to values, and our customers, partners, and employees are our most valuable assets in this journey."

The company has been a leader in launching a wide variety of new products, such as the industry's only IPO-focused fund, the Target Maturity Fund category with the introduction of BHARAT Bond ETFs, International Fund of Funds, and unique equity index funds. Edelweiss MF has massively enhanced its distribution presence through collaborations with MFDs, national distributors, wealth managers, and online platforms. Edelweiss MF said in a statement that its distinct marketing strategy and strong online presence have also contributed to its growth, and its strong governance structure and risk management practices will ensure the sustainability of this growth in the coming years.

Across all asset classes and product categories, Edelweiss MF has been a top pick for investors. The company holds a market share of about 50% in the passive debt fund segment and is among the top ten players in the Fixed Income category. Edelweiss MF offers funds in the equity sector that are distinct and have a proven track record throughout time. One of the AMCs with the strongest rate of growth in India is Edelweiss Mutual Fund, which offers investment options in stocks, hybrid, fixed income, and alternatives.