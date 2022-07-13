Auto industry's weightage in mutual fund schemes hits 3.5-year high in June

“The adverse macro backdrop, with heightened worries on rising interest rates, elevated crude oil prices, and liquidity tightening, has kept the market volatile and jittery. However, defying all odds, investors continued to invest in mutual funds with inflows and contributions in systematic investment plans (SIPs) remaining strong at ₹12,280 crore in June – a tenth consecutive month of ₹10,000 crore plus investment in SIPs," Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in the report.