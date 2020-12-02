Axis AMC on course to cross 2 lakh crore AUM mark by March

“Due to the massive sell-off, induced by the pandemic, we closed FY20 with a heavy decline in the AUM at around ₹1.16 lakh crore. But since then we have recovered, growing by around 65 per cent to ₹1.68 lakh crore as of October. And if this run rate is maintained, which is more likely, we are sure to cross the ₹2 lakh-crore-AUM-mark by March," Nigam told PTI.