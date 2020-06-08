Axis, IIFL, ICICI arms are top suitors to buy L&T Mutual Fund

Apart from these three asset management companies (AMCs), at least three investment firms have also shown interest in buying a minority stake in L&T Mutual Fund, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity. According to the first person, these include Avendus Capital and private equity players including New York-based Blackstone Group and ChrysCapital, which are looking for 10-15% stake. The suitors are attracted by the potential of a profitable exit whenever the fund house gets listed, this person added.