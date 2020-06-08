Axis, IIFL, ICICI Prudential AMCs lead race to buy out L&T Mutual Fund

According to data provided by Value Research Online, a Delhi-based MF tracker, L&T MF had 31 schemes with net asset of ₹58,147 crore at the end of May. The fund house has 16 equity schemes, with net asset under management (AUM) of ₹29,823.85 crore, according to Value Research. These include L&T Nifty 50 Index Fund ( ₹28.64 crore) and L&T Nifty Next 50 Index Fund ( ₹15.46 crore). Value Research compiles data on the basis of fund factsheets filed by AMCs.