Axis MF debuts Axis CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL Index fund: Check NFO details

Axis Mutual Fund, one of the largest fund houses in India, debuts New Fund Offer – Axis CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL September 2027 Index Fund. It is an open-ended target maturity index fund that invests in CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL Index constituents with a 30th September 2027 maturity date and has a relatively high-interest rate risk and a relatively low credit risk. Aditya Pagaria and Sachin Jain will co-manage the new fund, which will follow the CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL Index until September 2027. The minimum investment amount is Rs. 5,000, and thereafter, multiples of Rs. 1 with no exit load. The NFO date spans from February 08 to February 21, 2023.

