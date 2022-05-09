Axis MF issue: What investors in schemes of the fund house need to know

“This would certainly have near-term effect for a few quarters or maybe a year or so in the form of new mobilization of fund in Axis MF, especially in the equity segment, because investors in last couple of years experienced difficulties in the debt segment at another fund house. It will not be a walk in the park for the fund house," said Amol Joshi, founder of Plan Rupee Investment Services.

