Axis MF launches silver ETF and fund of fund. Updated: 02 Sep 2022
Silver has widespread usage across multiple sectors, thereby creating a unique opportunity for investors, the fund house believes.
NEW DELHI: Axis Mutual Fund has announced the launch of a silver exchange-traded fund (ETF) and fund of fund (FoF), open-ended schemes replicating or tracking domestic price of precious metal.