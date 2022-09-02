Axis MF launches silver ETF and fund of fund

According to the fund house, investing in silver in its physical form may pose challenges with respect to corrosion over time, safety, purity of the metal, liquidity risk etc. “Investors can opt to gain exposure to the precious metal via an ETF that aims to generate returns in line with the performance of physical silver in domestic prices, subject to tracing error. Investors who do not have a demat account can gain exposure by investing in Silver FoF," it said in a release.