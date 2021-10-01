Axis MF reclassifies its dynamic equity fund as Axis Balanced Advantage Fund

NEW DELHI: Axis Mutual Fund has reclassified Axis Dynamic Equity Fund as Balanced Advantage Fund. Axis Dynamic Equity was launched in August 2017, with the ability to invest 65-100% of its assets in equity and the balance in debt. The reclassification removes these limits.

Axis Balanced Advantage Fund will be benchmarked to the Nifty 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index.

The scheme has delivered a return of 10.25% over the past three years and 27.31% over the past year, slightly trailing the average returns of the dynamic equity allocation category of 11.29% and 27.88%, respectively.

Balanced advantage funds have seen a sharp spike in their popularity over the past few years. This is because asset management companies (AMCs) use derivatives to reduce the effective equity exposure in them below 65% while maintaining the gross exposure at or above 65%.

This ensures equity-like taxation at a lower risk level. If an equity-oriented mutual fund is redeemed after one year, investors are taxed at 10% for capital gains over ₹1 lakh.

Balanced advantage funds have seen their assets swell from ₹83,433 crore in April 2020 to Rs1.09 trillion in April. Assets under these schemes rose to Rs1.26 trillion at the end of August.

In August, SBI Mutual Fund had gathered a corpus of over ₹14,550 crore from the new fund offer (NFO) period of its balanced advantage fund.

After the revision, Axis Balanced Advantage Fund will have the flexibility to invest in a particular asset class with a minimum range of 0% to a maximum range of 100% in both equity and fixed income. The scheme also has the provision to invest 0% to 10% in units issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs).

On the development, Chandresh Nigam, MD and CEO, Axis AMC, said, “Balanced advantage funds allow investors to mitigate equity risk through a structured process that manages equity exposure dynamically. We believe that Balanced Advantage funds will transform investing experience for investors and allow them to benefit from the long-term growth potential of equity while managing its risk."

According to the fund house, within equity allocation the portfolio will be built utilising a bottom-up stock selection process, focusing on the appreciation potential of individual stocks from a fundamental perspective.

With debt, the fund manager will allocate the assets of the scheme after taking into consideration the prevailing interest rate scenario, yield curve, yield spread & liquidity of the different instruments.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.