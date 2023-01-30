Axis Mutual Fund debuts Axis Business Cycles Fund: NFO to open this week2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 04:00 PM IST
One of the top AMCs in the nation, Axis Mutual Fund, has announced the introduction of Axis Business Cycles Fund, an open ended equity scheme with a business cycles-based investment concept. Mr. Ashish Naik will be in charge of managing the initiative. The minimum investment amount would be Rs. 5000, with subsequent investments being made in multiples of Rs. 1 afterwards. The new fund will track the NIFTY 500 TRI index.
