Axis Mutual Fund debuts Axis Business Cycles Fund: NFO to open this week

Axis Mutual Fund has said in a release that “The fund will have a cycle-driven portfolio. In expansionary times, we would focus on building a cyclical sector-based portfolio of companies which would benefit from an impending favorable upcycle. During slowdowns, or uncertain times, the portfolio would tilt to counter cyclical themes or companies that would be in a better position to navigate tough times. Contrary to the bottom up approach to investing, this fund will employ a hybrid approach to investing. A top down approach to identify economic trends and {more importantly choose sectors ideally suited to benefit from their business upcycles} and then, use a bottom up approach to identify particular stocks who would thrive above the rest within the identified sector. Further, the fund will follow a dynamic approach with no market bias."

