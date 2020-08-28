Home >Mutual Funds >News >Axis Mutual Fund enables financial transactions via WhatsApp

Axis Mutual Fund has enabled the investors to perform financial transactions through WhatsApp. Investors can use the messaging platform to invest in any of the schemes of Axis AMC either via SIPs or through lumpsum mode. Registered investors can find more information about the scheme that they are interested in. The entire process can be done in few minutes. A transaction confirmation message would be shared with the investors immediately as well.

Investors need to save Axis AMC’s WhatsApp number that is '7506771113' and send a simple ‘Hi’ on it from their registered mobile number to start the conversation.

Furthermore, the WhatsApp Chatbot services offered by Axis AMC will not only enable customers to check the NAV (Net Asset Value) of the funds that they have invested in, but also share their respective portfolio valuations. Investors also have the added benefit for requesting an account statement on their registered email ID in a matter of mere seconds and also check the status of their SIPs (Systematic Investment Plan) and individual purchases/redemption transactions with Axis AMC.

The WhatsApp feature allows consumers to raise a query or file a complaint with the fund house. Since this feature is supported with an integrated CRM in the back-end for the servicing team to act up on, customers can expect real-time resolution for their queries.

“Convenience and ease of access have become the absolute norm in the world that we are living in. Customer expectations from services have changed manifold in light of the recent pandemic. Considering WhatsApp is one of the most widely used applications, the extension of our services on the said platform ensure that we engage with the consumer in the most efficient manner possible," says Chandresh Kumar Nigam, MD & CEO, Axis AMC.

