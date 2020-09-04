Axis Mutual Fund launches a global equity fund-of-fund

Axis AMC has launched Axis Global Equity Alpha Fund of Fund. For its global product initiative, Axis AMC has tied up with Schroders (which is around 25% shareholder in Axis AMC ). Axis Global Equity Alpha Fund of Fund is the first dedicated global feeder fund launched by the mutual fund house. The Axis Global Equity Alpha Fund of Fund is an open-ended fund of fund scheme that invests in the Schroder International Selection Fund Global Equity Alpha. Axis AMC has two other mutual fund schemes offering international exposure, which were launched over the last couple of years -- Axis Growth Opportunities Fund and Axis ESG Equity Fund.

The new fund offer (NFO) opens for subscription from September 4 to September 18.

The Fund is managed by the Schroders Global Equities team based in London. Schroders is operating from 35 locations across Europe, the Americas, Asia, the Middle East and Africa with an AUM of GBP 525.8 bn.

"Axis AMC has always upheld the philosophy of responsible investing. Exposure to global investment opportunities today can significantly broaden the Indian investor’s investment universe as well as help them improve their portfolio through diversification benefits. Our new fund, in partnership with Schroders, an organisation with a rich history of over 200 years, will help Indian investors access a high quality global portfolio through the ease and convenience of the Axis MF platform," says Chandresh Kumar Nigam, MD & CEO, Axis AMC.

"We are excited to be partnering with Axis AMC on this fund launch. Global investing opens up a wealth of opportunity and the Axis Global Equity Alpha fund offers advisors and their clients the scope to invest in an exciting portfolio of Schroders’ best global equity ideas. Our investment approach is entirely complementary to the highly successful approach utilised by Axis AMCacross their local equity funds offering. And together we offer, in our opinion, the very best of local and international equity management," says Alex Tedder, CIO, Head of Global & Thematic Equities, Schroders Investment Management.

