Axis Mutual Fund has announced the launch of Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund, an open-ended index fund tracking the Nifty Smallcap 50 Index. The NFO opened for subscription on 21 February and closes on 7 March. The minimum application amount is ₹5,000 and investors can invest in multiples of ₹1, thereafter.

The Nifty Smallcap 50 Index represents top 50 companies selected based on average daily turnover from the top 100 companies that are selected based on full market capitalization in NIFTY Small cap 250 Index. This index is computed using free float market capitalization method, wherein the level of the index reflects the total free float market value of all the stocks in the index relative to particular base market capitalization value. The index is rebalanced on a semi-annual basis.

According to the press release, the fund will be selecting the most liquid small caps by average daily turnover over a 6-month period. Further, higher weights will be assigned to companies with larger float and securities will be excluded if stock falls below the 130th rank based on full market cap.

As per the AMC, small-caps have been known to be alpha generators in growth cycles. These companies are said to have a high risk-high reward quotient.

Investors can opt for systematic options like SIPs (Systematic Investment Plan), STPs (Systematic Transfer Plan) or can also invest via lumpsum.

Chandresh Nigam, MD & CEO, Axis AMC said, “when it comes to small-cap companies, which can be considered at the stepping stones to mid-caps and large-caps, only good quality-oriented companies are able to make the transition. With the introduction of the Axis NIFTY Smallcap 50 Index Fund, we are hoping to drive alpha for our investors while maintaining focus on Quality, Scalability, and Stability in the portfolio. It aligns with our belief of offering quality products to investors that suits their risk appetite and need to yield long term wealth creation opportunities."

The fund will be managed by Jinesh Gopani, Head – Equity.

