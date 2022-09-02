Axis Mutual Fund launches Axis Silver ETF and Axis Silver Fund of Fund3 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 12:54 PM IST
- Both NFOs are open for subscription till September 15
Axis Mutual Fund has announced the launch of Axis Silver ETF (an open ended scheme replicating/tracking domestic price of Silver) and Axis Silver Fund of Fund (an open ended fund of fund scheme investing in units of Axis Silver ETF), today. Pratik Tibrewal, Fund Manager, Commodities will be managing the Axis Silver ETF and the minimum application amount would be ₹500 per application and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter. Aditya Pagaria, Fund Manager, Fixed Income will be managing the Axis Silver FoF and the minimum application amount be ₹500 and in multiples of Re 1 per application in the ETF & ₹5,000 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter in the FoF. Both the funds will be benchmarked against the LBMA Silver daily spot AM fixing price and both NFOs open for subscription on 02nd September 2022 and close on 15th September 2022.