Axis Mutual Fund has announced the launch of Axis Silver ETF (an open ended scheme replicating/tracking domestic price of Silver) and Axis Silver Fund of Fund (an open ended fund of fund scheme investing in units of Axis Silver ETF), today. Pratik Tibrewal, Fund Manager, Commodities will be managing the Axis Silver ETF and the minimum application amount would be ₹500 per application and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter. Aditya Pagaria, Fund Manager, Fixed Income will be managing the Axis Silver FoF and the minimum application amount be ₹500 and in multiples of Re 1 per application in the ETF & ₹5,000 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter in the FoF. Both the funds will be benchmarked against the LBMA Silver daily spot AM fixing price and both NFOs open for subscription on 02nd September 2022 and close on 15th September 2022.

As a precious metal, Silver has always found a place of significance in the Indian culture. However, investing in Silver in its physical form may pose challenges with respect to corrosion over time, safety, purity of the metal, liquidity risk etc. Thankfully, investors can opt to gain exposure to the precious metal via an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) that aims to generate returns in line with the performance of physical silver in domestic prices, subject to tracing error. Investors who do not have a Demat account can gain exposure by investing in Silver FoF (Fund of Fund).

A versatile metal, Silver has widespread usage across multiple sectors, thereby creating a unique opportunity for investors. A testament to its growing importance is that it has gained increased acceptance even in industries like Bio Pharma and Medical Technologies, Power Generation and Clean Energy, and Electric Vehicles and Mobility Technologies by powering new-age technologies to solve global challenges. Furthermore, Silver not only provides diversification to the portfolio but also has the potential to provide a hedge against inflation. One of the key factors that make the economic outlook of silver promising is the expected rise in its demand going forward outpacing supply.

Chandresh Nigam, MD & CEO, Axis AMC said, “Silver’s interesting proposition wherein it has the ability to act as an industrial commodity as well as a precious metal is one of the key factors that we believe will drive its significance. Now that investors have access to investing in Silver via ETFs, it will further increase the metal’s value as a promising asset class in the future. With the launch of Axis Silver ETF and Axis Silver FoF, we aim to seamlessly integrate available market opportunities with an investment strategy that allows investors to gain distinctive exposure to the metal. The new scheme’s approach aligns with our philosophy and we believe, will be a notable addition to our portfolio of products."

Salient features of the Axis Silver ETF and Axis Silver FoF:

· Funds will invest in industry standard 30 kg Physical silver bullion of 999 parts per 1000 fineness

· Purchase/sale of Silver done with reputed institutions and bullion traders to ensure minimal trading costs and quality

· Hassle free ownership in Demat form*/MF Units**

· Storage, transport and insurance hassles of Silver taken care by Axis AMC

· Exchange liquidity – Investors can buy and sell ETF units on NSE at their convenience

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.