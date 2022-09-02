Axis Mutual Fund launches Axis Silver ETF and Axis Silver Fund of Fund

Chandresh Nigam, MD & CEO, Axis AMC said, “Silver’s interesting proposition wherein it has the ability to act as an industrial commodity as well as a precious metal is one of the key factors that we believe will drive its significance. Now that investors have access to investing in Silver via ETFs, it will further increase the metal’s value as a promising asset class in the future. With the launch of Axis Silver ETF and Axis Silver FoF, we aim to seamlessly integrate available market opportunities with an investment strategy that allows investors to gain distinctive exposure to the metal. The new scheme’s approach aligns with our philosophy and we believe, will be a notable addition to our portfolio of products."