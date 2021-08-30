NEW DELHI: Asset management company, Axis Mutual Fund, on Monday launched a new fund offer (NFO) for a consumption exchange-traded fund (ETF) that will look to create long-term wealth by investing in a basket of Nifty India Consumption index stocks.

The scheme will close for subscription on 13 September. Deepak Agarwal and Viresh Joshi will be fund managers to the scheme.

The Nifty India Consumption index tracks the performance of a portfolio of companies representing the domestic consumption sector, which includes consumer non-durables, healthcare, auto, telecom services, pharmaceuticals, hotels and media & entertainment, among others. The index comprises 30 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

On the launch of the NFO, Chandresh Nigam, MD & CEO, Axis AMC, said, “We aim to provide our consumers with an investment option that has proof of growth and strong returns. The consumption market has remained strong, gained traction and grown consistently over the last few decades."

According to the fund house, the Indian economy is expected to see a sustained period of accelerating growth over the next two decades, driven by favourable demographics, globalisation and reforms. Digitisation can add an incremental fillip to this growth, added Axis MF.

“A key beneficiary in this growth is consumption. As an aspirational populous India, today, stands next only to China as the largest growth prospect in consumption ecosphere. As median incomes rise, the expenditure pie for Indian families are likely to increasingly pivot to discretionary spends which include entertainment, travel, consumer appliances and even property," the fund house said in a statement.

In terms of sectoral composition, consumer goods has the biggest representation at 58.01% in The Nifty India Consumption index, followed by automobile at 18.32% and consumer services at 9.13%.

ITC Ltd has the biggest weightage in terms of constituents at 9.97%, followed by HUL Ltd at 9.50%, Asian Paints at 8.58%, Bharti Airtel Ltd. at 8.53% and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. at 5.96.

The minimum investment in Axis Consumption ETF during the NFO period is Rs5,000 and in the multiples of Re 1, thereafter, with zero exit load.

Passive investing is the most basic form of putting one’s money in mutual funds and the purpose of this style of investment is to mirror the index and not beat it.

Two common ways of investing passively in the equity market are to either opt for an index fund or an index exchange-traded fund (ETF). Both essentially mirror an index.

In July, SBI Mutual Fund has launched an ETF based on the Nifty India Consumption Index.

