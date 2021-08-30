2 min read.Updated: 30 Aug 2021, 03:01 PM ISTLivemint
In terms of sectoral composition, consumer goods has the biggest representation at 58.01% in The Nifty India Consumption index, followed by automobile at 18.32% and consumer services at 9.13%
NEW DELHI: Asset management company, Axis Mutual Fund, on Monday launched a new fund offer (NFO) for a consumption exchange-traded fund (ETF) that will look to create long-term wealth by investing in a basket of Nifty India Consumption index stocks.
The scheme will close for subscription on 13 September. Deepak Agarwal and Viresh Joshi will be fund managers to the scheme.
The Nifty India Consumption index tracks the performance of a portfolio of companies representing the domestic consumption sector, which includes consumer non-durables, healthcare, auto, telecom services, pharmaceuticals, hotels and media & entertainment, among others. The index comprises 30 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
On the launch of the NFO, Chandresh Nigam, MD & CEO, Axis AMC, said, “We aim to provide our consumers with an investment option that has proof of growth and strong returns. The consumption market has remained strong, gained traction and grown consistently over the last few decades."
According to the fund house, the Indian economy is expected to see a sustained period of accelerating growth over the next two decades, driven by favourable demographics, globalisation and reforms. Digitisation can add an incremental fillip to this growth, added Axis MF.
“A key beneficiary in this growth is consumption. As an aspirational populous India, today, stands next only to China as the largest growth prospect in consumption ecosphere. As median incomes rise, the expenditure pie for Indian families are likely to increasingly pivot to discretionary spends which include entertainment, travel, consumer appliances and even property," the fund house said in a statement.
ITC Ltd has the biggest weightage in terms of constituents at 9.97%, followed by HUL Ltd at 9.50%, Asian Paints at 8.58%, Bharti Airtel Ltd. at 8.53% and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. at 5.96.