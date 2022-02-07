NEW DELHI: Axis Mutual Fund has launched Axis Crisil SDL 2027 Debt Index Fund, a target maturity scheme with benchmark maturity of 31 May 2027.

The new fund offers (NFO) opened for subscription on 7 February and will close on 21 February. The new scheme will track the Crisil IBX SDL Index - May 2027 and the portfolio is designed to invest predominantly in a portfolio of state development loans (SDLs) maturing between 1 December 2026 and 31 May 2027, as per the asset management company.

The index will be managed by Crisil Indices Ltd.

As per the fund house, Axis Crisil SDL 2027 Debt Index Fund’s target maturity structure helps in better allocation, building a high-quality passive portfolio and efficient taxation.

“It is ideal for investors who are looking for a relatively longer investment horizon, providing exposure to a diversified portfolio in line with the index’s maturity period. The scheme seeks to provide market-linked returns as represented by the underlying index," the fund house said in a release.

The Crisil IBX SDL Index will be rebalanced every quarter and comprises SDLs issued by 12 states based on a minimum issue size of ₹1,000 crore, with emphasis on liquidity and the size of issuance.

SDLs are state government debt issued to meet budgetary expenses and implement development projects. SDLs are one of the most liquid instruments that trade above the G-Sec curve and can be held for the long term. This trading is managed by the RBI.

Commenting on the launch, Chandresh Nigam, MD and CEO, Axis AMC said, “The launch of the Axis CRISIL SDL 2027 Debt Index Fund is another step towards building the passive investment segment into an attractive proposition for a broad range of investors."

Target maturity funds have started gaining importance since they allow investors to take advantage of duration strategies, due to their defined tenures.

The fund manager achieves this by buying securities with similar maturities as close to the defined maturity date and holds them to maturity. The strategy aims to negate any duration risk for investors who remain invested through the life of the fund.

The minimum investment in the scheme is ₹5,000 and in multiples of Re 1, thereafter. The scheme will have nil exit load and will be managed by Hardik Shah and Kaustubh Sule.

