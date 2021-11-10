Axis Mutual Fund launches Nifty 50 Index Fund

Commenting on the launch, Chandresh Nigam, managing director and chief executive officer, Axis AMC, said, “Axis AMC has believed in offering quality products to investors that suits their risk appetite and needs. Not only do we aim to build a robust product portfolio but hope to deliver consistent performance in every fund that we manage. Axis Nifty 50 Fund’s low friction investment strategy that relies on broader market wisdom coupled with the principle of ‘quality & growth’ philosophy will yield wealth creation opportunities for investors."