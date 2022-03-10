Axis Mutual Fund launches Nifty Midcap 50 Index Fund

The rank of any F&O constituent in the Nifty Midcap 150 Index based on full market capitalization is among the top Nifty Midcap 30. In case of any shortfall (in the event that F&O stocks are not available for inclusion in the index), securities with the highest average daily turnover will be selected from the top 30 non-F&O constituents in the Nifty Midcap 150 Index based on full market capitalization.