Axis Mutual Fund launches 'Special Situations Fund'. Key things to know

"Axis AMC has always tried to bring innovative new fund ideas for our investors that we believe can help in long term wealth generation. Our product development is backed by our unique and time tested philosophy of responsible investing with an unflinching focus on quality. The introduction of the Axis Special Situations Fund also continues our journey towards creating an industry leading asset management platform that can service needs for all our investors. As the world transforms around us led by ever accelerating technological change and innovation, investors need to be able to allocate to and benefit from this theme – whether in Indian or global markets," says Chandresh Kumar Nigam, MD & CEO, Axis AMC.