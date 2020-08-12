Many mutual fund houses have launched their services on WhatsApp lately. While some fund houses only allow you to check the transaction status, get your account statement and perform non-financial services, some AMCs also offer to invest in lumpsum mode or through SIP via the widely used messaging app. Axis mutual fund has joined the league. The AMC has recently launched its WhatsApp services. Read on for details.

How to start WhatsApp conversation with Axis Mutual Fund?

Save the number '7506771113' in your mobile phone. Send a 'Hi' to start the conversation.

Services offered by Axis Mutual Fund on WhatsApp

The Chatbot services through WhatsApp allows you to check the Net Asset Value (NAV) of the funds. You can also get the valuation of your portfolio with Axis Mutual Fund. You can also request an account statement on your registered email id. The service also allows you to check the status of your purchase or redemption transaction with the AMC.

You can also check the status of your Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) in any of the Axis Mutual Fund scheme. The WhatsApp services also allow you to ask any query or file a complaint with Axis Mutual Fund.

There is also an option to make a lumpsum purchase. Once you select it, the WhatsApp bot will redirect you to the Axis Mutual Fund Investor Login Page from where you can invest in the Axis schemes through online.

At present, HDFC Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund and Nippon India Mutual Fund also allow transactions through WhatsApp. For more read: How to invest in mutual funds through WhatsApp

